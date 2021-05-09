Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-2 Barnsley draw

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM May 9, 2021

Xavi Quintilla and Emi Buendia savour the title celebrations after Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw at Barnsley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s Norwich City side, who lifted the trophy and bid farewell to two favourite sons at Oakwell.

• Tim Krul

No chance with the Barnsley goals. But very sharp handling to deal with a series of strikes from the edge of his area. Dropped to his right to gather Jasper Moon’s rising shot.

Punched clear under his own bar from Conor Chaplin’s deflected free kick. Went full length to grasp Cauley Woodrow’s first time shot from Chaplin’s sharp pass, and the pick of his work in the second half was beating away Dominik Frieser’s shotd. 7

• Max Aarons

Got to the byline in the 26th minute to cut back a superb centre for the unmarked Emi Buendia. But a lack of communication with Buendia afforded Callum Styles so much time from his original throw to whip in the cross for Chaplin’s goal. 7

• Andrew Omobamidele

Double sliding block to thwart Carlton Morris in the 19th minute. Television pictures confirmed he was clearly tugged back by the same player for the Tykes’ opener.

Team mates and Daniel Farke were convinced felt there was a foul on the Irishman in the build up. Made himself a big target to block Morris’ goalbound shot in the 32nd minute. 7

• Grant Hanley

Weak header dropped to Chaplin on the half hour mark, but Tim Krul had his angles right.

Chaplin escaped detection to slot Styles’ cross a couple of minutes before the break, after getting between Norwich’s two centre backs. Big block to thwart Callum Brittain. 7

• Dimitris Giannoulis

Restored to the line up after suspension. Took a painful looking whack in an early challenge that earned Chaplin a booking. Produced a few second half attacking darts. 6

• Kenny McLean

Coaxed Max Aarons forward for Norwich’s first equaliser. Swarmed over Chaplin as he swivelled inside the Norwich area looking to get a shot away. But a worrying injury exit after coming off worse in a meaty penalty box challenge.

Left the stadium on crutches with his right knee in a brace. A huge concern surely for Scotland’s upcoming European Championship tilt. 6

• Alex Tettey (C)

Fitting way to end for the legendary Norwegian. Led the team out through a guard of honour. Afforded an emotional late ovation when replaced by Jacob Sorensen before jointly lifting the Football League trophy alongside Grant Hanley.

Still reads the game as well as ever. Twice in the second period sensed the danger from Brittain free kicks to head clear at his back post, and then a vital near post block. 7

• Emi Buendia

For his next party trick an unstoppable glancing header, after rising unmarked seven yards out to head home Max Aarons’ cross.

Pivotal role in the second Norwich goal when he surged down the right flank before looking up to pick out Todd Cantwell, who in turn squared for Adam Idah.

Could have won it in the 83rd minute when he collected Mario Vrancic’s pass and exchanged passes with Kieran Dowell, but by his high standards a horrible slash wide on the half-volley. 8

• Mario Vrancic

Best moment was a gorgeous free kick delivered from the left met by the flying Jordan Hugill, but the header dropped wide. Piercing late pass for Buendia’s chance underlined again his vision and technique when afforded time on the ball.

Threaded an earlier ball through for Cantwell, who had strayed a fraction offside. Good luck Super Mario. 7

• Todd Cantwell

Sliced a right footer over the top when well placed just inside the Barnsley box. Plucked a high ball out of the sky with exquisite control in first half stoppage time, but the reverse pass for Hugill lacked the pace to reach its intended target.

No mistake for Idah’s equaliser in the 54th minute, conjuring excellent disguise on his angled pass when Barnsley's defence perhaps expected a shot. 7

• Jordan Hugill

Must have got the shout from Buendia to leave the cross that brought Norwich’s second equaliser. Added ballast defending his own box on Barnsley set pieces. Bravely threw himself at a Vrancic free kick, but insult added to injury when he chipped a tooth heading wide.

Limited service for the opening period with the Reds’ high press isolating City’s attacking players. 6

City substitutes

• Idah (for McLean, 52) 7

What an impact. Lurking in the perfect position at the back post to calmly sweep Cantwell’s pass beyond Bradley Collins.

• Dowell (for Hugill, 72) n/a

More evidence of his intelligent link up play when he cushioned a one two on the half turn back into Buendia’s path for a late match-winning chance.

• Sorensen (for Tettey, 87) n/a

• Hernandez (for Cantwell, 87) n/a