Ben Kensell to leave Norwich City

Published: 5:00 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 5:30 PM June 16, 2021

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell will leave Norwich City at the start of next month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Kensell is to leave his post as Norwich City’s chief operating officer.

The Canaries confirmed Kensell’s pending departure at the end of this month on Wednesday afternoon ‘to pursue new challenges’.

Kensell’s exit comes swiftly after the fiasco around the controversial BK8 sponsorship deal, but his decision to leave after nearly seven years is not related to that U-turn.

City have no immediate plans to find a replacement, with the board and the executive committee considering their next move.

“With a heavy heart, I have taken the difficult decision to leave Norwich City at the end of the month,” he said. “I have loved every minute of my time at the club and look forward to watching Norwich City go from strength to strength.

“Working with the club’s wonderful owners, Delia and Michael, the board of directors and Stuart (Webber) and Zoe (Ward) on the executive committee, I am proud of what we have been able to achieve as a collective during that period.

“We have created a club that is truly unique and is the envy of many others. There have been many highs and lows, but I am leaving the club in a much healthier position than when I arrived.

“Our world renowned, self-financed and sustainable model is now firmly established, and the club continues to lead the way in this area.

"We have proved that an ambitious, progressive football club can be successful, viable and attractive. To have played my part in leading that has been very special and gives me a tremendous sense of pride.”

The club’s joint majority shareholders, Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones, paid tribute to the job Kensell has done in the club’s commercial department.

“We are very sad that Ben has decided to move on,” they said, in a statement on the club’s official site. “He has made an outstanding contribution to restructuring the club.

“He has also transformed our commercial activities and is highly regarded by all who have worked with him - staff, supporters and sponsors.

“We and the board owe him our heartfelt gratitude and wish him every success in his next venture.”

Kensell joined Norwich in 2014 after spells working for Arsenal and Charlton and was part of the club’s executive committee since 2018.

“I must thank the brilliant staff across all sites who have worked tirelessly and have strived towards the common goal of being the best we can be, doing it our way, particularly over the course of the pandemic,” he said, quoted on the club’s official site.

“I have also been privileged to have worked closely with our loyal and dedicated fans and fan groups, who each and every day show that their love for the football club is unrivalled.

“To the countless business owners and our fantastic sponsors that I have excellent relationships with, I thank you for your phenomenal support of the club, resulting in record breaking-commercial growth, and equally your support of myself, both professionally and personally.”