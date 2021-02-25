City want to bring 2,000 fans back for Championship run in

Video

Published: 9:37 PM February 25, 2021 Updated: 10:02 PM February 25, 2021

The last time Carrow Road was full before the pandemic was Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League over Leicester a year ago this weekend - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City want to get up to 2,000 supporters back to Carrow Road for the club's final Championship home fixtures.

The Canaries' chief operating officer, Ben Kensell, outlined the plan to participate in any fresh pilot scheme during a wide-ranging online fan consultation evening on Thursday.

The league games against Preston, Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest had small numbers of fans in attendance this season before tighter measures resumed around social gatherings as part of the government's approach to the pandemic.

"No assurances, but we're working as hard as we can behind the scenes to bring 2,000 fans back for our last fixtures in April and May."



Tonight's fan consultation covered the return of fans, safe standing, SoccerBot, season tickets and memberships and more ⬇ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 25, 2021

This weekend will be the one year anniversary of the last Carrow Road full house for the Premier League win over Leicester City, and Kensell told the online forum City will be ready to explore any opportunity for fans to return before the end of the season.

"It’s encouraging but cautious news regarding the road map set out by the government,” he said, quoted on the club's official site.

“We can't wait to have fans back. The road map stated the future is quite bright. We have hope next season may start with full stadiums again. We've led from the front in proving we can bring fans back safely in October and December.

“We're in communication around pilot fixtures, and we're working hard to bring 2,000 fans back for our last fixtures in April and May. No assurances but we’re working as hard as we can behind the scenes."

Kensell was also asked about season ticket renewals and Carrow Road expansion plans.

"On the season ticket that you paid for this season that you've not been able to use due to the pandemic, it will allow you in next season because you already paid for it this season," he said.

“Of course, away season tickets will continue as soon as we can permit fans to go to away games. We thank you for the amazing support you’ve shown for so many years now.

"We see Colney as an area of development and there’s still some way to go on that, but the stadium is always a consideration. We’re developing those plans even further so that it's a master plan approach rather than just a stand expansion. We’re aggressively trying to pursue it and that will ensure long term growth commercially."

Fellow executive committee member, Zoe Ward, was pressed on the financial impact of the pandemic in regards to selling players in the transfer market.

"There’s no pressure to sell," said the club's business and project director. "We can’t deny Covid had a massive financial impact on the club to the tune of around £25million. We'll feel that for some time to come but if we're fortunate to go back to the Premier League then we have no pressure to sell our players."