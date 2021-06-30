Gilmour set for City medical

Video

Published: 12:08 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM June 30, 2021

Chelsea star Billy Gilmour is reportedly set for his Norwich City medical on Thursday - Credit: PA

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour will travel to Norfolk on Thursday to seal a season long loan move to Norwich City.

Sky Sports News suggest his medical will take place within 24 hours of ending his self-isolation period, after being diagnosed with Covid-19 at Euro2020.

Gilmour had to miss Scotland's final group game following a starring role in a 0-0 draw with England at Wembley.

City have identified the 20-year-old as a high profile central midfield addition for the Premier League return.

Daniel Farke previously worked closely with Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund and the Chelsea boss has sanctioned a spell in Norfolk for the talented Scot.

Barring any last minute hitches, confirmation of Gilmour's move to the Canaries is expected prior to the weekend.

City have already brought in Milot Rashica and Angus Gunn for the top flight push.

Gilmour will be given a pre-season fitness plan by the club's sports science department prior to linking up with Farke's squad.

The non-Euro2020 contingent are due to report back to Colney next week.