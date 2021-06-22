City target Chelsea’s Scotland star Billy Gilmour

Video

Published: 1:37 PM June 22, 2021 Updated: 1:51 PM June 22, 2021

File photo dated 18-06-2021 of Scotland's Billy Gilmour (left) and England's Raheem Sterling during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, London. Issue date: Monday June 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

Chelsea and Scotland star Billy Gilmour is in the sights of Norwich City for a season long loan move.

The Canaries have lined up a swoop for the 20-year-old, who grabbed headlines on his first start for his country in last week’s Euro2020 draw against England at Wembley.

Gilmour will miss Scotland’s final group game against Croatia on Tuesday night as he self-isolates after testing positive for Covid-19.

But the precocious talent could link up with the Canaries following the tournament, ahead of their Premier League return.

Tottenham’s Olly Skipp was a huge hit in the club’s Championship title-winning season but City are in the market for fresh central midfield reinforcements this summer.

The top flight new boys still want Skipp back at Carrow Road, but a lengthy close season foot injury and the uncertainty over Spurs’ new head coach appointment has seen them target another rising star.

Gilmour was part of the Chelsea squad who won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel last season, but made only 12 appearances for the Blues - including five league starts.

City head coach Daniel Farke worked closely with Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund and the pair remain close following Tuchel’s move to England.

Gilmour first came to prominence under Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge the season before last, with mature displays against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.

But the 20-year-old owed his late call up to Scotland’s Euros’ squad to a knee injury that ruled out Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean.

Gilmour was an unused substitute for the opening Group D defeat to the Czech Republic, but justified Steve Clarke’s faith with a classy display at Wembley on Friday night.

Former loan keeper Angus Gunn is set to be announced as the club’s first senior summer signing in the next 24 hours.

City have also emerged as a front runner in the race for Celtic’s Norwegian international centre back, Kristoffer Ajer.