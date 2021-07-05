'Norwich is a real funny one for me' - Ex-England striker on Gilmour deal

Video

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour would learn more on the continent than a Premier League stint at Norwich City, claims former AC Milan and Rangers striker Mark Hateley.

Gilmour sealed a season long loan move last week from the Blues, after Norwich headed off hot interest in the Scotland star that reportedly included a chance to return to first club Rangers.

Hateley won six league titles at Ibrox in a dominant era and feels Gilmour has made the wrong call.

"He will be chasing a lot of the ball," said the retired striker, speaking to BBC Sportsound.

"It is easy for me to say, but if you get a chance to go and experience European football, go and experience it.

"It is a different weapon for your armoury.

"I would rather he went to Europe, out of the UK, France, Germany, even Spain.

"Different culture, different way of looking at it, different way approaching the game.

"You learn so much in a short space of time because you are out of your comfort zone.

"I wanted him to go out of his comfort zone and go and star in another country.

"You look at (Jude) Bellingham, (Jadon) Sancho, how they have gone about it. You can always come back.

"Norwich is a real funny one for me, it is a team which is always going to be chasing the game.

"I think they will struggle again and for me I think he would have got a lot more out of it going to play.

"All the top clubs will know about Billy, because he is going to be a top top player, going right to the very top.

"Going to play in Europe would get him to the top quicker than going to play for Norwich."

Hateley's former boss, Graeme Souness, sounded a similar note prior to Gilmour sealing his loan move to Norfolk.