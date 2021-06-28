'He is the name on everyone's lips' - King Kenny hails City loan prospect

Video

Published: 12:19 PM June 28, 2021

Norwich City's prospective loan signing, Billy Gilmour, has earned praised from Sir Kenny Dalglish after his breakthrough for Chelsea and Scotland - Credit: PA

Sir Kenny Dalglish has heaped praise on Chelsea and Scotland prodigy Billy Gilmour, ahead of his loan move to Norwich City.

Gilmour is poised to seal a season long switch later this week to link up with the top flight new boys after his eye-catching Euro2020 display against England at Wembley.

Liverpool legend Dalglish was the poster boy for Scottish football when he emerged on the scene at Celtic, and the Scottish superstar is tipping Gilmour for the very top.

"Young Billy Gilmour set the game alight against England, and it was a crushing blow that he missed the Croatia game due to Covid," he said, writing in the Sunday Post.

"But seeing him in full flow at Wembley was a sight for sore eyes, and his emergence is a massive positive.

"He is now the name on everyone’s lips, and it’s important that he manages himself appropriately and doesn’t change.

"Clearly, he has a wise head on young shoulders.

"My advice to him would be to just continue what he’s been doing for the past couple of years. It’s worked well for him, and there is no need to change.

"Don’t try to become someone else. Continue to let your football do the talking, and always regard playing for Scotland as an absolute honour.

Sir Kenny Dalglish: Steve and Tuchel will keep Billy’s feet on the ground, just as Big Jock did with me https://t.co/eHyN7gFcty @kennethdalglish pic.twitter.com/ZiW05ZNl5G — The Sunday Post (@Sunday_Post) June 27, 2021

"There will be plenty of media coverage on Billy for a long time to come, and he will be under close scrutiny on the various social media platforms.

"The praise can very quickly turn to criticism, so he needs to be ready for any negative scenarios.

"But as long as he keeps working hard, keeps making sacrifices, keeps listening to those he trusts and never takes football for granted, then he will be absolutely fine because his natural talent is not in doubt.

"He has an excellent manager at Chelsea in Thomas Tuchel, and that will be beneficial every day at club level."