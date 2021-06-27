City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing

Exclusive

Published: 9:31 PM June 27, 2021 Updated: 9:44 PM June 27, 2021

Norwich City have moved into pole position to sign Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour on a season-long loan after beating off interest from several Premier League clubs.

The young Scottish midfielder is close to finalising a move to join Daniel Farke's squad ahead of the new season, with a final decision expected towards the back end of the week. Barring any last minute hitches, the 20-year-old will be added to City's squad for the upcoming campaign.

Gilmour is currently self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus whilst on duty for Scotland but his self-isolation period ends on Wednesday, meaning he is free to complete his move to Carrow Road should Thomas Tuchel give it the rubber stamp.

City boss Farke has spoken to the Chelsea chief about Gilmour, with the talks understood to be positive.

Farke served as U23 coach at Borussia Dortmund whilst Tuchel was in charge and the pair enjoy a close relationship. The City boss' tactical style, record of developing young talent and the success of Oliver Skipp's loan from Spurs last season are all said to have worked in the Canaries' favour.

Rangers did display an interest in signing Gilmour, but the Scot has decided to remain in the Premier League to continue his personal development.

The precocious talent was highly sought after by a plethora of top-flight clubs, and City are on course to land the Scotland international.

We first reported City's interest in signing the Scottish international last week, with sporting director Stuart Webber keen to add midfield reinforcements as he shapes the squad ahead of their Premier League tilt.

A final decision on Gilmour's future will be made before the end of the week. - Credit: PA

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is also a player of interest for City, but they may have to display patience in their pursuit of the Danish midfielder. The Canaries have already added Milot Rashica and Angus Gunn to their ranks in the past week.

Gilmour's Scotland colleague Kenny McLean told the Daily Record that he believes the young midfielder would 'fit perfectly' into Norwich's style of play.

"Billy would fit into our style of play, the way we try to build from the back," McLean said. "That suits him perfectly and getting a full season in the Premier League would benefit him.

"I’m sure he could stay at Chelsea and get minutes. But if he comes to us for a season in a good team playing in the way he wants – it’s a no-brainer.

"I don’t know where it’s at but I’ll speak to him at some stage. I definitely think it would suit both parties if it happens."