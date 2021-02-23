Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Tough-talking Farke proud of City's 3-1 win at the Blues

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:47 PM February 23, 2021    Updated: 10:54 PM February 23, 2021
Olly Skipp thanks Lukas Rupp for his assist to seal Norwich City's 3-1 Championship win at Birmingham City

Olly Skipp thanks Lukas Rupp for his assist to seal Norwich City's 3-1 Championship win at Birmingham City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke’s impassioned half-time pleas sparked Norwich City's ‘priceless’ 3-1 Championship win at Birmingham on Tuesday night. 

The Canaries were pummelled at times by the relegation-threatened Blues prior to the interval at St Andrew’s, but Teemu Pukki’s brace and a stoppage time finish from Olly Skipp moved City 10 points clear of the chasing pack. 

Pukki saw a first half penalty saved by home keeper Neil Etheridge in another tough test of Norwich’s promotion credentials. 

“If I am honest I was not happy with our mindset. We were not poor but I got the feeling we were not willing to do the basics, to do the dirty stuff against the ball,” said Farke. “We were too concentrated on maybe saving energy for when we got the ball back in possession.

"You have to accept against a good side you have to defend. It felt like 40 crosses came into our box in that first half and we had the numbers out wide. We lost too many duels. We were not willing to throw our body into those duels.

"We were shifting across the pitch but not pressing with intensity. I was not happy and I told them.  

“But I also said I know how hard it is for the fire to burn every three days. I told them at half-time it is not that important to me if we win or even draw this game. What I wanted to see was a different mindset. I wanted us to work as a team with fighting spirit and togetherness - not moaning about team mates or bad passes.

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: Norwich win ugly to move 10 points clear at the summit
  2. 2 Canaries duo on course to become full internationals
  3. 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: Everton join Max Aarons race
  1. 4 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham
  2. 5 Farke happy with Canaries winger's reaction to being rested
  3. 6 Di Cunningham: The ad campaign that didn't really make any sense...
  4. 7 Birmingham City v Norwich City: everything you need to know
  5. 8 Two crucial City Championship clashes moved for TV broadcast
  6. 9 STARTING XIs: Hugill back on the bench for City at Birmingham
  7. 10 Pukki makes up for wasted penalty to earn City victory in Birmingham

"I wanted some steel. I have to say what they delivered in the second half was outstanding. We were all over them. They were still dangerous on the counters but we controlled them, played in their half and could have scored a few more.

"To have this mentality and to find a gear within the game shows our winning mentality. I am pretty proud of that second half and the result.” 

Ivan Sanchez’s scruffy equaliser cancelled out a fine finish from Pukki in an uncomfortable first half. 

“We showed a winning mentality,” said Farke. “It was a difficult game. This is the toughest, most relentless league in the world for a reason. We went into this game against a team fighting desperately to avoid relegation and well structured under Aitor Karanka.

"We had some first problems, but second half we were excellent. It was a priceless win for us. 

“Sometimes maybe I am overly strict with them. We still created more chances against them here than any other team. We missed a penalty, we had other good chances, probably more than you get here and we really conceded not far from an own goal, in what we didn’t do to stop Birmingham.

"Maybe you could argue we were unlucky to still not be ahead in that first half.” 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Przemyslaw Placheta of Norwich looks dejected at the end of the FA Cup match at Oakwell, Barnsley P

'We fully trust the coach' - Placheta's agent backs approach of City boss

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Sam Byram of Norwich stretches for the ball but pulls what looks like his Hamstring and has to leave

City boss remains cautious about Byram's recovery after a year out

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Howson of Middlesbrough and Ben Gibson of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship

Video

TEAM NEWS: City will travel to Birmingham without Gibson

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match a

Opinion

Six things you might have missed after City's win over Rotherham

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus