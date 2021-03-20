Farke has a clear vision for City legacy

Video

Published: 7:00 AM March 20, 2021

Norwich City made it nine league wins in a row against Nottingham Forest in midweek. They can equal a club record against Blackburn - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Chasing records is not Daniel Farke’s style. He just wants to leave Norwich City in a better state than he inherited.

Farke already has brought one Championship title to Carrow Road. He is on course to add another, with past and present managerial rivals salivating over the Canaries’ style and dominance.

Beat Blackburn at Carrow Road on Saturday and the current crop will emulate Ken Brown’s second tier winners who managed 10 consecutive league wins. Farke seeks merely three points and another step closer to the Premier League.

“I would love to match the record but it is a by-product of what we are trying to do, which is finish in a high position in the table. It is not the focus,” he said. “We know we can write a chapter of history. Perhaps in a few years with a glass of wine, a pint or a cup of tea you can sit on the sofa and reflect on being part of it.

"I am just grateful I can help this fantastic club. I am full of respect for what other Norwich managers have done but I just want to play a part, with the other key people, to lead this club to a solid future.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is a fan of Tony Mowbray - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

"When I pass on the baton to the next manager it would be nice to feel I have done my job in improving the club. Hopefully I would be welcomed back as well. I have a home in Germany but this is my second home.

“I was not aware before the last game we could get this record. It says a lot about my players - not just the quality but the spirit and mentality. We had so many difficult tasks in recent weeks, sides fighting with us for promotion, sides fighting at the bottom to avoid relegation. We have been leading in some games, we have had to turn others. It has not been easy.”

Emi Buendia is back for Norwich City after missing the midweek win for the birth of this second child - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Rovers fall into neither category, with Tony Mowbray’s men clear of the relegation scrap and injuries to key men scuppering any concerted play-off bid.

“They can challenge any opponent on this level. I value Tony’s work a lot,” said Farke. “I am not surprised. You see where Sheffield and Nottingham are in the table. Blackburn had some bad luck with injuries but they are a dangerous team.

“They are good in possession, they are brave, and there is not that much pressure on them because of their situation in the table. They have many offensive options and (Adam) Armstrong is back after missing part of the season with injury. We need to control the ball, control the counters.

"Blackburn have developed a lot in recent seasons, and I think they made some ambitious signings over the past summer. Without any doubt they have lots of quality. Perhaps they would be in a much better position without missing key players through injury.”

Farke had to contend with plenty of injuries in recent months, notably Jacob Sorensen operating for a prolonged period as an emergency left back. City addressed that situation in the January window with the signing of Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis.

Dimitris Giannoulis has proved his worth at Norwich City since a January arrival from Greece - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

“We are pretty delighted with him,” said Farke. “He came from a big club in Greece and he is used to fighting for titles but he moves abroad to a more physical game and he has delivered value. His defensive record is remarkable since he came into our squad.

"I got the feeling Sheffield Wednesday was not his best performance but he absolutely solid in his defending at Nottingham, and composed in possession and provided that offensive threat.

"He covers so much distance and for someone not used to playing every three days says a lot about his character and how humble he is. It is a testament to him he keeps a quality lad like Xavi Quintilla out of the starting line up. We are happy with him but we will work on the areas he can and will improve.”