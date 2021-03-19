PRESSER LIVE: City v Rovers - Buendia back; Rupp out, Idah undergoes surgery

Updated

Published: 1:30 PM March 19, 2021 Updated: 2:35 PM March 19, 2021

Emi Buendia is available for Norwich City's game against Blackburn after the birth of his second child meant he missed the midweek Championship win at Nottingham Forest - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game against Blackburn Rovers - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

The Canaries can equal a club record of ten consecutive league wins, and maintain their 10-point gap to the rest, with victory at Carrow Road against Tony Mowbray's side.

Emi Buendia comes back into Farke's plans after missing the midweek 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest following the birth of his second child.

But Lukas Rupp is ruled out with a hamstring issue. The German has travelled to London to visit a specialist. Farke also confirmed Adam Idah had undergone hernia surgery in the last 24 hours, but will target a comeback soon after the international break.

The City chief has no other fresh injury concerns from the squad who were on duty at the City Ground on Wednesday.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are longer term absentees. McGovern is scheduled to re-join team training this month.

Farke disclosed Byram will not come back this season with the defender still at the light training stage. The 27-year-old last played for Norwich in a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool in February 2020.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans. Fellow German midfielder Tom Trybull is ineligible to face his parent club as part of the terms of his season long loan move to Ewood Park.

Farke spoke to the media remotely from Colney.

