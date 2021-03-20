Anxious wait on injured Gibson for City

Published: 6:34 PM March 20, 2021 Updated: 6:37 PM March 20, 2021

Ben Gibson must be assessed for possible ankle ligament damage after an awkward landing late on in Norwich City's 1-1 Championship draw against Blackburn - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke was left counting the cost of a bruising 1-1 Championship draw with Blackburn after Dimitris Giannoulis and Ben Gibson picked up injuries.

Gibson was stretchered off late on at Carrow Road with a suspected right ankle problem, after landing awkwardly in a far post challenge with Darragh Lenihan.

The Burnley loanee lay prone on the turf behind the Rovers' goal for five minutes before he was carried away by paramedics.

Giannoulis was replaced in the first half with suspected concussion, when he was struck by an outstretched arm in a mid-air tussle.

Farke fears Gibson may have suffered ligament damage, while Giannoulis must now be a doubt to join up with Greece over the upcoming international break for World Cup qualifiers. but his club boss stressed both will need to be assessed properly in the coming days by City’s medical department.

“Ben rolled his ankle. We will wait for the assessment and I have to speak properly to the doctors but it didn’t look great,” said Farke. “I have watched the pictures and there is a little fear of maybe ligament damage.

"I want to be a bit careful at this stage and wait for the assessment from the doctors and physios. But it could be a serious injury. I hope not. We deserve some luck in terms of injuries.

“Giannoulis was a concussion. Or at least we think it was a concussion. He had a bad hit against his head. A bit early to judge about whether he joins up with Greece. I am only thinking about our next game, and I would expect him to be available.

"He was able to sit in the dressing room and of course he felt a bit sick and had a bad headache so we have to be careful. It is not up to me if he is ruled out (for Greece). It is up to the doctors and the physios to make the right decisions in the sense of the health of the player. But it has to be a possibility.

“It was not good from the point of view we had to make two defensive changes through injury and then after about 65 minutes we had the feeling Kieran Dowell was a bit tired. Understandable as the midweek game was his first in the starting line up in months. It was another example of why each game at this level is complicated.”