Stand up to Norwich or you have no chance, insists Rovers' boss

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:12 AM March 21, 2021   
Sam Gallagher climbs above Jacob Sorensen to earn Blackburn a Championship point at Norwich City

Sam Gallagher climbs above Jacob Sorensen to earn Blackburn a Championship point at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tony Mowbray insisted Championship rivals scared of Norwich City stand no chance, after his battling Blackburn ended the Canaries’ winning surge. 

Sam Gallagher's towering far post header cancelled out Kenny McLean’s second half strike to deny Daniel Farke’s leaders a club-record equalling 10th consecutive league win. 

Blackburn’s cohesive press forced the hosts into a change of tack at the interval, and Mowbray was delighted his side’s bold approach earned reward at Carrow Road. 

“I’ve watched a lot of Norwich and teams have come to bank up against them, sit players behind the ball and try to deny them space,” he said. “I feel our group is best when we’re going after teams, attempting to nick the ball in their half.  

“If they can get past us then we’ll take the consequences and the defenders will have to do their jobs. We came and played with a freedom, we played on the front foot. We were good and the lads all bought into what we wanted to do. 

“Playing against a team with a lot of confidence, who play out from the back and are top of the league by all of those points, we came to Norwich knowing we’d have the chance to try and use our main strength, which is winning the ball high up in the opposition half. It almost paid dividends.” 

Mowbray admitted Norwich’s attacking quality is what sets them apart in the second tier. 

“I think what jumps out at you is their quality in the final third, as opposed to our quality in the final third," he said. “(Tyrhys) Dolan, (Ben) Brereton, (John) Buckley, they’re young lads, they’ve got international footballers who played in the Premier League last year. 

“We have players learning the game, there’s a difference in quality at the top end of the pitch, we understand that, but that’s what we are as a football club, trying to grow. 

“We came away with a point and I think we’re a bit disappointed that we didn’t come away with more. You have to say they have some quality about the way they play, they scored a great goal, but on balance, I think we more than deserved a point.” 

