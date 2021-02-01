City seal Regan Riley deal

Breaking

Published: 8:15 PM February 1, 2021

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of Bolton's highly-rated teenage midfielder Regan Riley.

The 18-year-old completed a deadline day move to the Canaries for an undisclosed fee and will initially be part of the club's development set-up.

Riley has pledged his future to City until the summer of 2024, with the option of an additional year.

"I’m over the moon to finally get the deal done," he told the club's official site. "It has always been a dream of mine to become a professional footballer and I’m buzzing to have signed with Norwich City.

“I’ve heard lots of good things about the club and it looks like a club that I can develop at. The club have a reputation for developing young players and that really excites me.

“I’ve seen the likes of Ben Godfrey, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell come through the system, so it gives you the confidence and platform to hopefully show what I’m about.

“I consider myself a box-to-box midfielder who’ll work hard for the team. I’m also looking forward to developing off the field moving away from Bolton to Norwich. I’m excited and can’t wait to get going.”

Riley made his senior debut for his hometown club in a 2-1 Football League Trophy defeat at Shrewsbury in October. The youngster had been with Bolton since the age of nine and had made two senior appearances during the second year of his academy scholarship.

Trotter' boss Ian Evatt refused to be drawn on speculation last week touted Riley with the Canaries, but admitted after his senior debut last year he is a special talent.

"His data for the youth team has been exceptional and ever since I started I’ve paid a keen interest,” said Evatt.

“I noticed his running data is top drawer, Premier League standard. The amount of ground he covers on a matchday really is first class.

“In possession and technically it is hard to stand out in a youth team because games are slower, less intense, you don’t get the same angles as you do in first team environments.

“So when he did make the step up for us and players were making those angles for him, pushing him, he has taken to it immediately.

“He looks a better player with better players around him and against better players around him, which is a good sign.”