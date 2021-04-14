Published: 2:00 PM April 14, 2021

Head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber, right, are on the verge of leading Norwich City to a second Championship promotion - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke has hailed the work of sporting director Stuart Webber, as he ensures the credit is shared around ahead of Norwich City’s imminent promotion success.

City’s head coach has been receiving widespread praise for his team's Championship dominance recently but is keen to ensure it is not just his name up in lights, with an immediate Premier League return almost certain to be sealed.

“I don’t think it’s a coaches’ game or a managers’ game, I’m 100 per cent convinced it is a players’ game - and it should be a players’ game,” Farke said.

“I’m there in order to help them a little bit. They deserve to be in the spotlight, they should be in the spotlight and I can even live without the spotlight.

“I don’t mind if someone wants to give me some compliments or praise! It’s also alright, I’m not scared of it but I am not dancing on the table and just enjoy myself.

“If we want to give some credit not to the players then it is definitely to our club, to the key people, for our owners. I don’t think you can ask for better owners because they lead the club with such a community and staying humble, such a love for the club.

“They care more for the people and the whole community, it’s fantastic.”

As well as majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones, and the club’s senior staff, it was Webber that the Canaries boss wanted to focus on - the man who brought Farke and his coaching staff to England from Borussia Dortmund II in 2017.

“You can’t ask for a better job than what Stuart Webber has done,” he continued.

“It’s always like when the wind is in your face and it’s difficult times, then he is there like a shield for the club and he helps in each and every moment.

“Then when there is success, he always hides and doesn’t need to be there, he always hides from the spotlight.

“I can’t ask for a better sporting director. I feel really honoured and blessed to work here for these fantastic people and to work in this role for such a fantastic club.

“Really all the credit goes to them and I’m really happy that I’m allowed to work in such a privileged role.”