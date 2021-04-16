PRESSER LIVE: City v Bournemouth - Emi fit, Rupp out for the season

Updated

Published: 12:45 PM April 16, 2021 Updated: 1:52 PM April 16, 2021

Emi Buendia's ankle issue forced him out of Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Derby County - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game against Bournemouth - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

City will look to seal Premier League promotion one way or the other on Saturday. Should Brentford and Swansea fail to win earlier in the day then Daniel Farke's squad will be up prior to the Cherries' evening kick-off at Carrow Road.

But beat the play-off contending south-coast side and Norwich will guarantee their place at the top table.

Farke provided a full fitness update on those who featured in the 1-0 win at Derby last weekend. Emi Buendia is available after departing in the second half with another kick on a swollen right ankle.

Midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) however is out for the season after suffering a recurrence of a previous hamstring problem. Rupp does not require surgery for a tendon issue but is expected to be out for five weeks.

Adam Idah and Michael McGovern re-joined full team training this week. McGovern has been back this week but Idah only re-joined the group in the last day or two. Farke indicated this weekend will come too soon for the Republic of Ireland international to be considered.

Christoph Zimmermann is doing his rehab after a recent hamstring injury and Farke still holds out a glimmer of hope he can be back before the end of the season next month.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Ben Gibson (ankle) are longer term absentees.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans.

Farke spoke to the media remotely from Colney.

• Recap the key lines from the press conference in the window below, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against Bournemouth throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com



