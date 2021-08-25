Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 6-0 Bournemouth battering

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM August 25, 2021

Josh Sargent's smile says it all after a brace in Norwich City's 6-0 win over Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s much-changed Norwich City side, who turned on the style, led by Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent.

• Angus Gunn 7

Watching brief for the vast majority. But until it became a one-sided affair had to retain his concentration and composure. Lovely threaded pass calmly out to Brandon Williams before the interval with Bournemouth players converging.

Confident take to claim Gavin Kilkenny’s inswinging corner in a rare attacking foray. Christian Saydee's miscued late header preserved his clean sheet.

• Bali Mumba 7

Good opportunity to showcase what he could offer in a position those inside the club feel he could eventually inherit from Max Aarons. Couple of lovely spins to extricate himself from tight situations in the 16th minute to clear his lines.

Poor header intended for Christoph Zimmermann, who bailed him out. But gamely stuck to his task to win a free kick from Morgan Rodgers midway through the opening period. Worrying late injury exit with what Farke said afterwards was a knee issue, but was not on crutches or had any protective brace on as he left the stadium.

• Andrew Omobamidele 7

Can expect far tougher examinations of his credentials at the highest level this season. But important minutes nevertheless after missing out with tonsillitis recently.

Tracked Emi Marcondes' third man run to block his cross at the byline in the 21st minute. Nerveless session of keep ball with Williams in first half stoppage time deep in his own left back slot.

• Christoph Zimmermann (C) 7

Another who probably felt they needed to make a statement of intent with Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson the men in possession in the early Premier League skirmishes.

Looked rusty with an early pass for Kenny McLean fired straight out of play. No nonsense clearance when put in trouble by Bali Mumba. Teased Kyle Taylor tight to his own byline before spinning back into play and finding Mumba.

Enjoyed saluting the home fans at the final whistle.

• Brandon Williams 8

Turning up the heat on Dimitris Giannoulis from the off. Best moment was his adventurous burst and link with Kieran Dowell for McLean’s thumping first half finish.

But his natural attacking instincts were evident throughout a quality debut. Linked well with star man Christos Tzolis down the left. But defensively sound as well. Followed the dangerous David Brooks to coolly pluck a ball out of the air and halt a Bournemouth counter in the 23rd minute.

More good positioning after the interval.

• Lukas Rupp 7

Has his detractors after the opening Premier League tussles but certainly looks the part against Championship grade opponents. Deferred to McLean in that middle ground but timed his run forward to perfection to curl a right footer past Orjan Nyland from 16 yards for Norwich’s third goal in the 33rd minute.

• Jacob Sorensen 7

Quiet, unfussy. Like his unflappable character. Anchored that central ground to allow both McLean and Lukas Rupp at times the licence to break into forward territory. One pinpoint diagonal ball invited Williams forward to raid again.

• Kenny McLean 9

Tremendous shift from the Scot. Tone set with the opening goal, when a body swerve lost his marker before the most wonderful ping over the top for Tzolis to finish. But within minutes he was back in his own area snuffing out a Cherries’ counter. Thumping goal in the 26th minute when he arrived on cue to lash home Dowell’s cutback.

Then showed his appetite for turnover work to rob a Bournemouth midfielder just inside the visitor’s half before driving forward to invite Tzolis to pick out Lukas Rupp. In first half stoppage time there was a key near post defensive header from Kilkenny’s free kick.

Four minutes after the restart he burst into the Bournemouth area but was denied by Nyland, who parries into the path of Josh Sargent. Foiled by the Norwegian again as he hunted more glory with a looping header from Dowell’s free kick. Thunderous ovation when he departed for Billy Gilmour.

• Kieran Dowell 8

Statement delivered to his head coach. Lovely reverse ball to Williams and then the cushioned roll for McLean to smack home. Sparked the move that led to Sargent’s finish early in the second half, when Bournemouth once again coughed up cheap possession and he fed McLean.

Alive to the prospect of more when a quickly-taken set piece was glanced goalwards by the Scot, but gathered by Nyland.

• Josh Sargent 9

A brace to remember on his full Carrow Road debut for the US international. With an assist thrown in for good measure. Set the tone for his shift when he shoved Steve Cook off the ball and earned a corner inside the opening two minutes. Showed his predatory instincts to slot a rebound four minutes into the second half.

Harried Nyland into a mistake before looking up and rolling in Tzolis. The Greek returned the favour in the 75th minute, although there was a touch of fortune about the way he got a decisive flick as he fell to the floor.

Spurned his hat-trick when he hammered over in the 80th minute.

• Christos Tzolis 10

Two goals, two assists. A stunning debut from the teenage attacker his head coach believes can become one of the best in the world. Two composed finishes in each half. But also the awareness to lay the ball back for Rupp, when he might have been tempted to shoot, and later Sargent after drawing Nyland.

Had a chance for his hat-trick when he sliced a shot wide on his left in the closing stages. That was a rare blemish on an evening when he announced his arrival in a big way.

City substitutes

• Billy Gilmour (for McLean, 71) n/a

• Dimitris Giannoulis (for Williams, 76) n/a

• Adam (for Rupp, 77) n/a