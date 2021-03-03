Not so fast Thomas. Farke dismisses Brentford boss claims after 1-0 City win

Video

Published: 9:30 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 9:44 PM March 3, 2021

Daniel Farke has a hug for Norwich City's Brentford match winner, Emi Buendia, after moving 10 points clear at the top of the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke brushed off Thomas Frank’s claim Norwich City can already plan for the Premier League after the Canaries' 1-0 Championship win on Tuesday night over promotion rivals Brentford.

The Bees’ chief congratulated City in advance of their return to the top flight after his side came up short at Carrow Road.

Emi Buendia settled the top-of-the-table duel, and Frank is predicting Norwich will remain unbeaten over the run in after pulling 10 points clear.

“It doesn’t matter what he says. It is not a guarantee,” said Farke. “I remember some other comments that Leeds were the outstanding team last season and everyone else was playing for position two. Now we are 11 points clear of Leeds at the same stage. We know we are in a great position. To have 73 points at this stage is fantastic.

"We are also seven points better off than two years ago. That is outstanding but there is no guarantee the final 12 games work in our favour as well. We have to win some more points to achieve what we want.

“I will not lie. It was a spotlight game against one of the best sides in this league, who have the chance to finish in a top position. If you return to the dressing room with three points and a clean sheet you have to be happy.

"We didn’t allow them any proper chances in that second half, and maybe we missed too many. I am quite happy with our performance, with the result and another three points towards what we want.”

Norwich have now won six straight league games since a rare loss at another of the chasing pack, Swansea City.

“We have the consistency you need to be successful in this league,” said Farke. “We had a blip, one defeat since Christmas away at Swansea in our third game in six days, and they had a week off.

"This can happen. What is important is what you do over the longer term. You have to fight for every point in this league.

“You cannot praise my lads highly enough. Two years ago was Norwich’s best ever season at this level and we are seven points better off. We want to finish as strongly as possible. We are not too far away now from 80 points and that is the first step.”

Beaten Brentford chief Frank is in no doubt the Canaries are already up.

“I want to say congratulations to Norwich City. They will get promoted,” he said. “They won’t blow this. It is not mind games on my part. They are excellent. Well done to Daniel and his coaches.

“Our performance was good enough to win many games in the Championship. But not good enough to win against the number one team.”