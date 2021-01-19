Live
PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Bristol City
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship home game against Bristol City - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.
The fitness of Teemu Pukki and Tim Krul will be key topics ahead of Wednesday's Carrow Road duel. Pukki missed the weekend's 2-1 win at Cardiff with a side strain.
While Dutch international Krul ended his self-isolation period prior to the Bluebirds' victory following a positive coronanvirus result.
Farke indicated at the weekend both could be in his thoughts for a midweek home test. Bali Mumba and Xavi Quintilla are now in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus last week.
The City head coach will provide a full fitness update on those who featured in Wales.
Lukas Rupp and Josh Martin also missed out at Cardiff with flu like symptoms, along with Christoph Zimmermann (hip), who was targeting a return for the Bristol game.
Marco Stiepermann has now been diagnosed with Epstein Barr virus after visiting a specialist. The attacking midfielder will only come back into Farke's thoughts once his immune system has fully recovered.
Sam Byram (hamstring) and Adam Idah (knee) remain sidelined, while Michael McGovern is expected to be out for 10 to 12 weeks following recent hamstring surgery.
Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are not part of the plans.
Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.
• Follow the press conference in the window below, scheduled to start from 1:45pm onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against the Robins throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com