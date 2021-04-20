'Blown away' - Gibson reveals how City wooed him for Premier League push

Video

Published: 9:48 AM April 20, 2021 Updated: 9:52 AM April 20, 2021

Ben Gibson is sure he made the right move to join Norwich City from Burnley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Gibson has revealed the lengths Norwich City went to in order to sign him from Burnley.

The cultured centre back suffered a season-ending ankle injury that ruled him out of the promotion run in, but Gibson has been a key figure in the Premier League fightback.

The 28-year-old will officially complete his permanent £8m move in July, after snubbing other interest to join the Canaries’ Championship crusade the previous summer.

“I was blown away when I signed for Norwich,” he said. “I met Stuart (Webber), the manager and the head analyst at the same time. I joked afterwards, but it was no exaggeration, the analyst knew more about me than me. They put together a presentation and they left no stone unturned.

“They knew about charity work I had done in Middlesbrough, away from the club, they knew which surgeon had done a previous hernia operation. Incredibly detailed, incredibly professional. I went into that meeting open-minded, different clubs had been bandied about.

"I walked out of the meeting and I was completely sold. They had videos of the new training ground, videos of the city. The way the manager knew so much about me as a player, Stuart as a person.

"They told me what they felt I could bring. I needed it after the two previous years.

“I can’t get over how well-run the club is from top to bottom. But since I have been here they have followed through on every detail they spoke about. Once we got through the first difficult month with all the changes we haven’t looked back and no one has been able to stop us.”

Pivotal to Gibson’s renaissance after a spell in the wilderness at Turf Moor has been Daniel Farke.

“Unbelievable. First of all he is a real good person. He is so honest. There are no secrets. It doesn’t matter which member of the squad. He will say it in front of the squad and that is his honest opinion,” said the former Middlesbrough trainee, speaking to BBC Five Live. “Different clubs have different politics and managers handle things differently.

"But he says it as it is and as a player he gives you so much confidence to play how he wants to play. That is an attractive brand of football.

“He wants me to step in with the ball, which plays to my strengths I feel, to start attacks. If I am not doing that he will be asking me why, why am I not taking risks, why I am not taking the ball off Tim Krul? He is relentless, detailed, I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“He is a fantastic talent as a manager. He sees things others managers I have worked under haven’t seen – technically, tactically – he can change the game with one tweak. I have learned so much and it is dream to play for him. I want to keep impressing him.”