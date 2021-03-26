Injured Gibson out for the season

Updated

Published: 4:30 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 5:31 PM March 26, 2021

Ben Gibson will miss the rest of Norwich City's season after suffering ankle ligament damage - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Ben Gibson will miss Norwich City's Championship promotion run in after the Canaries confirmed the defender must undergo ankle surgery.

The on-loan Burnley ace suffered ankle ligament damage in a heavy fall towards the end of the recent 1-1 home draw against Blackburn.

The 28-year-old saw a specialist on Friday who confirmed he requires surgery and a period of rehabilitation that will rule him out until the summer.

Gibson's reported £8m permanent move to the Canaries will still go ahead, subject to Daniel Farke's squad sealing promotion and a place in the Premier League over the coming weeks.

Thanks to everyone for all of the messages and support, I’ve loved every second of my time here and I have no doubt the boys will bring it over the line very soon 💛💚 I’m sure I’ll be back for pre season 😜 https://t.co/ik1XJTx1n7 — Ben Gibson (@bengibson1993) March 26, 2021

The club released a statement on their official site which read: 'Ben Gibson will miss the remainder of the 2020/21 season following confirmation of an ankle ligament injury.

'Subsequent scans and a consultation with an independent specialist have since revealed damage to the ligaments in his right ankle.

'Gibson will now undergo surgery before beginning a period of rehabilitation with club staff at Colney.'

The Clarets' centre back made 29 appearances and forged an impressive partnership with captain Grant Hanley in the Canaries' backline prior to his injury.

The former Middlesbrough trainee was part of a defence which had kept 16 league clean sheets. Norwich went into the current international break eight points clear of the rest.

Gibson's season ending injury is likely to earn Christoph Zimmermann a chance for a prolonged run in the starting line up for the remainder of the campaign.

Jacob Sorensen and Alex Tettey are back up options, with Irish youngster Andrew Omobamidele also a regular part of Farke's first team set up this season.

Norwich will resume their promotion push at Preston North End on Good Friday.