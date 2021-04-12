Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
City U23s held 2-2 against Burnley's U23s

Paddy Davitt

Published: 4:01 PM April 12, 2021
Norwich City’s Under-23s were pegged back by Burnley’s U23s to draw 2-2 on Monday afternoon in Premier League Two action.  

Abu Kamara and Matthew Dennis scored for the Canaries before the interval at the Tameside stadium, but the hosts responded in the second half. 

City’s line up featured French midfielder Melvin Sitti and January signing Regan Riley but none of Daniel Farke’s first team players were on duty in the north-west. 

The teams played out a goalless draw earlier in the season but City raced into a two goal lead when the prolific Kamara notched from range before Dennis coolly latched onto a long ball from keeper Joe Rose to slot past the Clarets’ German keeper Marc Richter. 

Lewis Richardson pulled one back in the 75th minute with a close range header and Dara Costelloe rifled the hosts’ level in the 82nd minute. 

Dave Wright’s side could have move up to 10th in Premier League Two with a win and are scheduled to be back in action on Friday against Sunderland's U23s at Colney. 

