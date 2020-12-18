Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Cardiff City

Published: 1:20 PM December 18, 2020   
Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship game against Cardiff City  - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Farke will confirm whether Tim Krul (thigh) and Lukas Rupp (hamstring) are in his plans after both returned to team training in recent days. Krul was back involved at the start of the week but was not risked for the midweek 2-1 league victory at Reading. 

Ben Gibson (calf) and Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) will be out for another game after picking up injuries in the recent 2-1 comeback win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Farke will provide a fitness update on those who featured at the Madejski. Kieran Dowell made his first appearance in three months after ankle ligament damage.

Xavi Quintilla (hip) is back in light training and currently undergoing his quarantine period after returning from Spain.

Onel Hernandez (adductor), Sam Byram (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Bali Mumba (knee) are not expected to be in contention until early in the new year. Hernandez is also in light training and Farke previously suggested he might be back in team training before the end of the year.

Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are not part of the plans for the new season. 

Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney. 

• Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start at 1:45pm, with full reaction and build up to City’s Championship game against the Bluebirds throughout the day on pinkun.com

