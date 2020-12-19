'It is not like we are scared' - City chief up for Cardiff scrap

Video

Published: 6:00 AM December 19, 2020

Norwich City keep piling up the points but Daniel Farke feels the Canaries are only getting warmed up in the Championship promotion stakes.

City have lost once in the past 15 league games ahead of Cardiff’s lunchtime visit to Carrow Road to open up a three point lead at the top and what feel some healthy gaps to the third and seventh placed sides.

The manner Farke’s side controlled proceedings in the second half of a 2-1 midweek win at Reading suggested belief is soaring inside the camp they can stay the distance.

“Confidence is a big thing. We have done it before. We have brought many tight results over the line already this season and that is important for the players to draw on,” said the Canaries’ head coach. “Also, we are getting more into our rhythm with injured players coming back.

Todd Cantwell was back after injury in a second half cameo at Reading - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"You see at Reading I can react by bringing in players like Todd (Cantwell) or Kieran (Dowell), who bring a different energy and can influence a game when the opponent is getting tired.

"When we analyse these wins we are never dancing on the tables, we criticise topics we know we must be better in or where we can improve. That is important for the games in the future.

“At Reading in the second half it showed when we play our game in their half then it is safer for us because the ball is further away from our own goal. I was pleased with that because Reading had offensive threats but we pressed them well.

"You might expect a lot of crosses or set pieces but it was us creating chances until the last minute or so when Michael (McGovern) had to make a good save on a free kick. Our game management was quite good.

"We gave the boys many compliments for this aspect. It is not easy to deliver every three days.”

Daniel Farke respects Neil Harris' work at Cardiff City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Neil Harris’ Bluebirds look capable of mounting a play-off push with the likes of former Canaries’ FA Youth Cup winner Josh Murphy and Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson in their ranks.

“A loan like Harry Wilson says a lot about their ambition,” said Farke. “He is a fantastic player but they have many threats and good consistency. They are a team who will want to finish in the top six.

"Two years ago they were in the Premier League and now they have the squad to attack the top six. Just look at their recent form. Five wins from six is outstanding. A club with quality players and an experienced coach at this level.

“We respect them but we have to be on top of our game. But we are a strong opponent for them. It is not like we are scared. We need to be switched on but at this level each game is difficult.”

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson is a dangerman for Cardiff City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Farke and his players can count again on the support of 2,000 home fans inside the stadium. Those lucky enough to return recently have seen hard-fought late victories over both Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest.

"The Canaries are now only one of a select band of Championship clubs allowed to admit fans, following the latest revisions to the government’s tiered system due to the pandemic announced earlier this week.

“Perhaps it is a sign the community is doing what they have to do. But we are not selfish in terms of wider society,” said Farke. “It is not about our situation might be better than other parts of the country in this one respect. Our thoughts are with them.

"We need to stick together as a whole country. I hope it is possible for supporters to attend every game in a few months.”