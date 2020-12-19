Farke hails City's dynamic duo in 2-0 Cardiff cruise

Published: 3:30 PM December 19, 2020 Updated: 3:31 PM December 19, 2020

Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 19/12/2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke enjoyed the Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia show every bit as much as Norwich City fans in a 2-0 Championship win over Cardiff City.

The Canaries cut the Bluebirds open in each half with Buendia and Cantwell both scoring from long range to ensure City will be top on Christmas Day.

City’s creative pivot were a constant menace to the visitors in front of 2,000 fans at Carrow Road.

“Two good performances. No doubt,” said Farke. “Emi, for weeks, has been in a top class shape. He delivered again with a goal and an assist of real quality.

“A top performance for the team in terms of good ideas in possession but also his pressing and counter pressing. He was unbelievably sharp.

“With Todd I got the feeling since he returned to the training pitch after his injury he was so focused. That is quite important. You cannot press a button, you work hard to earn the right to start again.

“He was sharp at Reading in the last game and today we felt he was ready to start. I didn’t know if he could last 90 minutes but he delivered for the whole 90 minutes.

“He was concentrated and worked for the team, scored a great goal, could have even had more but created many chances for Teemu (Pukki). I was delighted with him and the team.

“But I would say it is important not to deliver over one week or one game. I want all the players to show this consistency, not just Todd and Emi.”

Another assured victory moved them nine points clear of third place ahead of the rest of Saturday’s Championship programme.

“I am pretty sure after all the games are played it won’t be a nine point gap,” said the City boss. “But I can’t hide the fact I am pretty pleased with our form. It is never easy to deliver every three days.

“We had a difficult away game and arrived more or less in the early hours at Colney on Thursday morning. We still have key players injured but we delivered again. To show this performance and the maturity is pleasing.

“We played a team also on fire. Our game management was really good. If I want to criticise something we could have scored more goals from our chances.

“But our structure and possession were really good and we return to the dressing room with a clean sheet.

“I had the feeling we gave away too many set pieces just before half-time but we were concentrated.”