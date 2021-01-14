'Best team in the league' - Harris raves about Canaries

Video

Published: 4:28 PM January 14, 2021

Cardiff boss Neil Harris has labelled Daniel Farke's Norwich City the best team in the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris is warning the Bluebirds they have to up the ante when they face table topping Norwich City this time around in the Championship.

Daniel Farke's squad cruised to a 2-0 Carrow Road win a week before Christmas, and Harris is in no doubt they will take all the stopping in the promotion race.

"Best team in the league," he said, with Cardiff needing a win after slipping off the pace in the play-off tussle. "They were pre-season favourites to go back up and they have stuck to that tag. We got undone by two super finishes (last time), but we shot ourselves in the foot in the middle of the park.

"We have got to be better than we were at Norwich.

"We turned the ball over too easily and caused ourselves problems and we have got to be better than that.

"It’s not a must-win game, we are not anywhere near that position. We have come away from being very close to it to where we are now.

"To get back there we have to put a consistent run of results together. Whether that’s fit players or new signings, that’s vitally important. But then, we have still got a group of players who are good enough to compete at the top of this division.

"We are a side capable of putting a run together. We showed that last season and this season as well.

"This weekend is going to be tough but it’s a game we can win. Then we have a run of games where we can build performances and results."

Harris previewed Norwich's weekend trip on Thursday afternoon. The Cardiff chief gave his reaction to new guidance around a drive to curtail goal celebrations, to try and limit the close proximity of players in regard to social distancing.

"I can tell my players to adhere to the law, being sensible around the training ground. We can follow protocol every day and on matchday as well. But the raw emotion of scoring a goal in the heat of the moment, you can’t control that," he said.

"If they are that worried about it, stop playing. That’s my honest opinion on it, stop the game.

"They are obviously not that worried about it because they let a bunch of kids play in the FA Cup. It’s a joke.

"(Do you want to see football stop?) Personally, no. I love it. It’s giving me something to do, I don’t want to be sitting at home.

"A lot of my friends are doing that, I don’t want to be home schooling my children. I want to be doing the job I love.

"What are the boundaries of being safe? What is a goal celebration compared to man marking when you have 14 people in the six-yard box. There has to be a realism to it."