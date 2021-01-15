PRESSER LIVE: Cardiff City v Norwich City

Live

Published: 1:08 PM January 15, 2021

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul missed the FA Cup win over Coventry City as he self-isolated for a positive coronavirus test result - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship trip to Cardiff City - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Tim Krul and Adam Idah are out of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus ahead of the FA Cup win against Coventry City last weekend. Farke will confirm if Krul is fit enough for consideration for the trip to Wales. Idah is not in contention as he steps up his recovery from a knee issue.

Josh Martin missed the Sky Blues' tie as a precaution after the youngster developed flu like symptoms.

Farke will provide a full fitness update on those who featured last weekend. Christoph Zimmermann (hip) was replaced at the interval.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring) was poised to re-join training this week. Marco Stiepermann (ear) was set to see a specialist after another setback prior to the Coventry FA Cup tie.

Kieran Dowell underwent minor surgery last week to remove a pin from his original ankle operation earlier this season and is expected to miss the Cardiff trip.

Sam Byram (hamstring) remains sidelined, while Michael McGovern is expected to be out for 11 to 13 weeks after hamstring surgery.

Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are not part of the plans.

Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.

