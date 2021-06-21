City can cut it in the Premier League for Morris

Video

Published: 5:00 PM June 21, 2021

Former Norwich City striker Carlton Morris got a close up view of the Canaries for Barnsley last season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Carlton Morris played his part in Norwich City’s Premier League promotion – and now the Barnsley striker is backing the Canaries to stay up.

Morris finally cut his 15-year ties with the Canaries in January, when he sealed a permanent move to Oakwell.

The 25-year-old scored vital goals in Championship away wins against Brentford and Bournemouth that dented the hopes of City’s promotion rivals, and helped guide the Tykes to the play-offs.

Barnsley came up short in their own top flight bid, after losing a semi-final to Swansea, but Morris admitted Daniel Farke’s squad were a class apart.

“They were even better this time compared to when they got promoted two years ago,” he said. “I’m not sure how they managed to do it but they did. Obviously Emi (Buendia) going is a massive loss. He's a hell of a player to be honest.

"But the work Stuart Webber and the recruitment team at Norwich do is sublime, really excellent.

"They've got every chance to do the same in this window, with the money coming in from Emi added to that. I'm sure they will invest in the right places. I'd give them every chance to stay up. If I was a betting man, I'd say they'd be okay next season.

“You looked around at that Norwich squad last season and you're saying ‘Premier League player, Premier League player, Premier League player’, and obviously the gaffer got them ticking together and working hard.

"They have quality players working their socks off for the team, and that's what it takes to have success. I think they'll be fine.”

Morris insists Barnsley will get over their own bitter disappointment at missing out on the Premier League and prove they are no one hit wonders, after a surprise top six Championship finish.

“It was mixed feelings,” he said. “We had a great season, but if I focus on the play-off games I thought we performed quite well in both legs. I thought we deserved to go through but, you know, football doesn't always work that way.

"I watched England the other night and you've got a team full of elite players and then, obviously no disrespect to Scotland, there's good players in that team.

"But you know, they've got the superstars of England against Scotland and it ends up 0-0.

"That's just how football works sometimes, and I think we got a taste of that in the play-off semi-final unfortunately, but you have to take it in your stride.

“I've had it before in the past. I’m sure I’ll have it in the future. You know in your career it is swings and roundabouts. Success will follow if you keep on the right path.”

