Norwich City Fans Social Club set for Carrow Road return
The Norwich City Fans Social Club are set to host their first in-person event in over a year later this month.
Their annual social evening is set to take place on July 22 and is free to attend. Activities will include Jenga, Play Your Cards Right and On the Stall City will be selling their best City memorabilia.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the group to organise virtual events to continue raising money for the Community Sports Foundation. Those have included an evening with City duo Steve Weaver and Kieran Scott as well as plenty of fan forums with current players.
Since their creation in 2015, they have raised nearly £36k for the CSF through their events and fundraising activities.
With legal restrictions set to end on July 19, in-person events are set to resume, although extra provisions will remain in place such as extra spacing and hand gel to ensure those attending feel comfortable and safe.
Doors open at 7pm with the licensed bar serving from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.
