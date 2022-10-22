Follow live action of Sheffield United v Norwich City

Match Coverage

Norwich City begin a tough double header of Championship away games with a trip to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane - and you can follow all the updates and join the debate through our live blog.

Both the Canaries and the Blades find themselves in the top six of the Championship but both reside in the bottom three in the form table with both winning just one of their last six matches.

Injuries have slightly derailed Sheffield United's start, with Paul Heckingbottom expected to be without Sander Berge, Jayden Boyle and Enda Stevens among others.

The Blades boss believes that anyone who 'finishes above Norwich' will go on to win promotion.

Dean Smith's side are looking to emerge through a run of three successive defeats with a victory in Yorkshire this afternoon.

Norwich have failed in an appeal to overturn Kenny McLean's three game ban after he was dismissed in their 1-0 defeat to Luton in midweek. Defender Andrew Omobamidele is expected to remain out until after the World Cup break.

That leaves a vacancy at left-back which may have to be filled by the returning Dimi Giannoulis, despite Smith believing it was a bit soon to thrust him into that role - but City are now dealing in a case of needs must.

Nearly 3,000 City fans are travelling to Bramall Lane hoping to see a much-improved performance from their team as they continue their push for promotion.

