'There isn't one team that stands out' - Bees' boss on promotion fight

Published: 9:47 AM January 28, 2021 Updated: 9:49 AM January 28, 2021

Norwich City's lead at the top of the Championship remained at six points after Brentford and Swansea fought out a 1-1 midweek draw - with Bees' boss Thomas Frank convinced the Canaries can be caught.

Frank's side sit fourth with a game in hand on Norwich, but have an eight point gap to make up after Swans' new signing Conor Hourihane cancelled out Tarique Fosu's late header at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Dane is predicting a titanic tussle that will run for the rest of the season.

"Last year Leeds were the best team in the division but this year there isn't one team that stands out. It's going to be interesting," said Frank. "These six teams will take it right until the end.

"When we come here and absolutely dominate from minute one until the last minute, it is very impressive. Of course, when it is 11 versus 10 you have to go on and win but that is why football is called the beautiful game.

"I don't know how we didn't win this game, I'm very pleased with the performance.

"Swansea are a well-coached and well-drilled team and when we come here and absolutely dominate from minute one until the last minute, it is very impressive. We had 12 shots to one after 70 minutes which is crazy for a top game.

"There was frustration because it could have been a big win, but we have to take the praise of this game forward."

Norwich head to Swansea next week and Swans' head coach Steve Cooper was pleased with the spirit shown by his side.

"I thought the whole team put a shift in," said Cooper, quoted by PA Sport. "We had to show a bit of heart and soul when we went down to 10 men and we did that.

"We'll aim to do better in that with the next game, but I'm really happy with the character and resilience of the lads.

"Games aren't always going to go the way you want, but sometimes when you're down to 10 men, it's about digging in.

"It was a great delivery from Conor for the goal, an area that we talked about in the game plan.

"The goalkeeper's starting positions we felt was an area we could hit, and Conor's put it where we planned to, and it's brilliant to get ourselves back in the game.

"They had all of the ball to be fair and that will increase the possession stats and things like that, but we showed good resilience to get a point. We'll take it and move on."