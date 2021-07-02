Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Opinion

'What a window this is' - City fans joyous at Gilmour signing

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 11:49 AM July 2, 2021    Updated: 11:59 AM July 2, 2021
Norwich City signs midfielder Billy Gilmour from Chelsea FC, for a season long loan.

Norwich City loan signing Billy Gilmour from Chelsea FC - Credit: Matthew Usher/Norwich City

Norwich City fans have lapped up the season long loan signing of Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour.

A Champions League winner and a headline-grabber in Scotland's Euro2020 draw against England at Wembley, Gilmour is widely regarded as one of the best British talents to emerge in recent seasons.

Daniel Farke's relationship with Blues' chief Thomas Tuchel from their time at Borussia Dortmund helped smooth the process of enticing Gilmour to Norfolk ahead of the club's Premier League return.

Farke has already labelled the 20-year-old 'a perfect fit'.

“We got the feeling that he can help us a lot with his ability to link the play, his technical qualities and also his work against the ball," he said, speaking to the club's official site. "From the football point of view, but also from his character he is the perfect fit to our squad.  

“He will help us to achieve our targets. We still have to keep in mind that he is an unbelievably young guy and that he hasn’t played regularly on this level. We have to give him some time and space to improve and find his rhythm.  

“All in all, we got the feeling that he can help us achieve our targets and he’s a perfect fit for us.” 

Gilmour is the fifth senior signing of the summer already. Dimitris Giannoulis and Ben Gibson were confirmed as permanent arrivals on Thursday after successful loan stints. Milot Rashica and Angus Gunn joined City's top flight crusade in recent days.

Here is a flavour of how Gilmour's announcement has gone down with the Canaries' fanbase

c src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">


Most Read

  1. 1 Chelsea midfielder spotted at City's training ground
  2. 2 Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit
  3. 3 City wide player joins MK Dons on loan
  1. 4 Canaries confirm permanent deal for 'delighted' title winner Gibson
  2. 5 Skipp could get chance to impress Spurs' chief Nuno
  3. 6 City seal transfer of Greece international Giannoulis after loan success
  4. 7 Billy Gilmour joins Norwich City on season-long loan
  5. 8 City announce Joma as new kit suppliers
  6. 9 Five Euro 2020 stars Norwich City could target
  7. 10 Giannoulis admits City move was a 'risk'
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City striker Sebastian Soto is tipped with a move to FC Porto

Video

Canaries' striker set for FC Porto move

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea star Billy Gilmour is reportedly set for his Norwich City medical on Thursday

Video

Gilmour set for City medical

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Marco Stiepermann has left Norwich City

Updated

City confirm Marco Stiepermann exit

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Work has been taking place on the gantry at the South Stand of Carrow Road

Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus