'What a window this is' - City fans joyous at Gilmour signing

Published: 11:49 AM July 2, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM July 2, 2021

Norwich City fans have lapped up the season long loan signing of Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour.

A Champions League winner and a headline-grabber in Scotland's Euro2020 draw against England at Wembley, Gilmour is widely regarded as one of the best British talents to emerge in recent seasons.

Daniel Farke's relationship with Blues' chief Thomas Tuchel from their time at Borussia Dortmund helped smooth the process of enticing Gilmour to Norfolk ahead of the club's Premier League return.

Farke has already labelled the 20-year-old 'a perfect fit'.

“We got the feeling that he can help us a lot with his ability to link the play, his technical qualities and also his work against the ball," he said, speaking to the club's official site. "From the football point of view, but also from his character he is the perfect fit to our squad.

“He will help us to achieve our targets. We still have to keep in mind that he is an unbelievably young guy and that he hasn’t played regularly on this level. We have to give him some time and space to improve and find his rhythm.

“All in all, we got the feeling that he can help us achieve our targets and he’s a perfect fit for us.”

Gilmour is the fifth senior signing of the summer already. Dimitris Giannoulis and Ben Gibson were confirmed as permanent arrivals on Thursday after successful loan stints. Milot Rashica and Angus Gunn joined City's top flight crusade in recent days.

Here is a flavour of how Gilmour's announcement has gone down with the Canaries' fanbase



