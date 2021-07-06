Watch Gilmour fly says Chelsea pal Kovacic

Video

Published: 10:20 AM July 6, 2021

Norwich City have landed the real deal in Billy Gilmour, in the view of his Chelsea team mate Mateo Kovacic.

Gilmour completed a season long loan switch last week, in a bid for regular Premier League game time with the Canaries.

The 20-year-old faced a log jam at present to get past the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic to feature in the Blues' central midfield under Thomas Tuchel.

The Croatian has watched Gilmour’s progress at close quarters, since his own £40m move from Real Madrid in 2019, and believes the Scottish international is a star-in-the-making at Stamford Bridge.

Kovacic missed out on a Euro2020 match up for his country when Gilmour was ruled out of Scotland's final group defeat to Croatia at Hampden due to Covid-19.

“I felt sad because of that,” said Kovacic. “I did talk to him on the phone as soon as the news came out about the Covid test. He’s my team mate. He’s had an excellent season. His qualities cannot be brought into question.

"He’s played good matches for Chelsea and the national team. He is definitely going to be an important part of Chelsea in the near future.

“I never give him too much advice, though we do talk together every day at the club. I’ve seen Billy’s qualities since the first time he started training. He can become an excellent player, and he is only getting better each day.”

Norwich City's former League One title winner, and fellow Scot, Simon Lappin, thinks it is a canny move for both parties.

“A brilliant signing for Norwich and perfect opportunity for Billy," he told the Times. "He’s had a Premier League taste. Now he needs a full season, playing at the highest level with a team that suits him.

“His long term ambition is to lock down a place at Chelsea. So this is a chance to play in a team full of confidence, in a really attacking manner. Many guys loan from Chelsea to the Championship. This move shows how highly he’s regarded.

“Listen, we all know he’s capable of it. He showed maturity beyond his years in a hostile England-Scotland game, taking to that stage like a duck to water.

“But he might not get it next season at Chelsea if Tuchel wants a bit more experience for now. He’s going to be a top player, though, so he’s in safe hands here.”