City lodge complaint to EFL over match officials conduct during Luton Town defeat

Published: 4:49 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 5:54 PM December 3, 2020

Norwich City have reportedly complained to the EFL after Luke Berry went unpunished for making contact with referee Darren England. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have launched a complaint to the EFL over the conduct of Darren England and the match officials during their 3-1 defeat to Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

The Canaries feel they were treated disrespectfully by Mr England and his team throughout the game. Daniel Farke was spoken to during the first-half by the referee, although wasn't shown a card.

The incident happened as Luton Town were awarded a second-half penalty. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A report by Sky Sports News on Wednesday stated City had lodged a complaint to the EFL after Luke Berry went unpunished after appearing to celebrate the home side being awarded a penalty by throwing his hands around referee's neck.

That particular incident has formed part of the Canaries complaint, which is aimed solely about the behaviour of the match officials rather than the Luton Town midfielder.

City's concern comes after Sergio Aguero was heavily criticised for touching assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis during Man City vs Arsenal match in October.

The complaint is believed to express disappointment over Mr England's conduct, with the Canaries unhappy that their players and backroom staff were treated disrespectfully. City feel the assistant referee missed an obvious offside decision due to being involved in an exchange of words with Farke.

The Canaries feel their players were spoken to in an unprofessional manner by Mr England and are awaiting a response from the EFL.

City boss Daniel Farke was unhappy after feeling referee Darren England treated his staff and players with disrespect against Luton Town on Wednesday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Speaking after the game, City's boss was left unhappy with the officials: “I don’t want to use excuses,” said Farke. “But I was asked before the game if the return of supporters would work against us. I didn’t want to say but I had the feeling here we lost every key decision. Maybe the referee is always right.

“Then the fourth key decision Grant gets a hit in his back, falls over, and in falling over he touches the ball with his hand. Why would Grant fall inside his own box when he can clear the ball?"

Farke also felt that Luton keeper James Shea should have seen red for fouling Przemek Placheta: "He gives a penalty. When we have 12 or 13 first team players out and no strikers, then the key decisions become more important."But if we have to play against 10 men for most of the game then we travel back with a big win.”