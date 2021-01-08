PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Coventry City - Dowell undergoes surgery; Idah second positive Covid test

Live

Published: 12:56 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 1:28 PM January 8, 2021

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is weighing up changes for the Canaries' FA Cup third round tie against Coventry City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s FA Cup third round tie against Coventry City - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Tim Krul has been ruled out after confirming he has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating, following a mandatory round of testing for Farke's squad earlier this week.

The City boss will give his reaction to that news and is expected to confirm the identity of the second senior player believed to have tested positive for the virus.

Norwich were already in the market for a new keeper this month, with back up Michael McGovern ruled out for months with a hamstring injury and Krul himself only returning last weekend from a thigh injury layoff.

Farke will be pressed for any progress on that search, but Daniel Barden is poised to get the nod on Saturday for his second cup outing of the season, after making his senior debut against Luton Town in the League Cup.

The City chief suggested prior to last weekend's 1-0 Championship win against Barnsley he may seek to give some of his senior players a rest.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Marco Stiepermann (ear) were earmarked for possible cup action after sitting out most of the festive spell - bar a brief cameo for Rupp at Watford.

Onel Hernandez (adductor) and Bali Mumba (knee) were poised to step up their return to full fitness at training this week. Farke will confirm if they are in his plans for Coventry, as well as provide an update on those outfield players who featured against the Tykes.

Adam Idah (knee) is still a week or so away from stepping up his recovery. Sam Byram (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are not part of the plans.

Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.

• Follow the press conference in the window above, with full reaction and build up to City’s FA Cup tie against the Sky Blues throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com