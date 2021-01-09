Farke hails Barden in Canaries' 2-0 FA Cup cruise against Sky Blues

Published: 2:49 PM January 9, 2021 Updated: 2:52 PM January 9, 2021

Daniel Barden impressed with a clean sheet on only his second senior Norwich City start in a 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Coventry City

Daniel Barden earned a clean sheet and the praise of Daniel Farke after the young keeper’s impressive display in Norwich City’s 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Coventry City.

Barden has been thrust into first team duty with Tim Krul in self isolation after testing positive for coronavirus and Michael McGovern ruled out after hamstring surgery.

The 20-year-old only made his Championship debut recently but looked composed and made some excellent stops in the Canaries’ comfortable win.

Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill sealed a place in Monday’s fourth round draw but Barden’s shot stopping prowess ensured there was no repeat of the Sky Blues’ league comeback at Carrow Road in November.

“He is a confident lad and I was fully convinced he would deliver. Right now we have to make sure he is not too proud and running around Hethersett,” joked Farke.

“He was involved in one or two scenes in the first half and in the second half. It is good for his standing in the group.

“The first time he was able to more or less deliver on such a level. We see his potential in training but you are only a proper first team player if you can deliver in a first team game. That will be good for his confidence.

“A perfect afternoon. I am pretty delighted. The most important topic in the cup is to go to the next round. We did that and with a clean sheet win in 90 minutes. I will take this all day long. It was important for many players to get minutes under their belt and we could rest some of our key players with lots of load.

“Great for the confidence level as well for Jordan Hugill, with his goal, for Przemyslaw Placheta, 90 minutes for the first time in a while and he can have that trust in his body and be involved in both goals. Jacob Sorensen playing in central midfield, Bali Mumba, Xavi Quintilla getting game time.

"Also, Daniel with a very good performance. Many things to like about this game and positive things.

“We had a few slow moments to start but then two fantastic team goals. In the second half we concentrated a bit too much on bringing the result over the line. We played a bit slowly and a bit too much backwards but this can happen with several changes and those who have not been involved much get a bit tired.

“We had good chances still with Teemu Pukki and Kenny McLean but so did they. But we had a keeper who was spot on.”