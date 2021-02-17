Farke's message to City's promotion rivals after 2-0 Coventry cruise

Video

Published: 10:45 PM February 17, 2021 Updated: 10:53 PM February 17, 2021

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is not bothered what the likes of Brentford or Swansea are doing in the Championship promotion battle after his side's 2-0 win against Coventry - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke wants tunnel vision now from Norwich City after underlining their Championship title credentials with a 2-0 win at Coventry City on Wednesday night.

The Canaries cruised past Mark Robins’ side, with Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia on target at St Andrew’s.

Farke’s boys moved four points clear at the top, combined with Brentford’s second consecutive league defeat in a 2-1 loss at QPR, just days after the Bees had previously knocked them off the summit.

“All the others can do what they want. It is not important,” said Farke. “One day you have the momentum with you. One day it is against you. If I am honest we don’t care about other results. It is not important for us. It really isn’t.

"We don’t know who after 44 or 45 games will be up there in the best position. It is too hard to predict. What I know is this league games can change very quickly so it makes no sense for us to be addicted to other results or to watch what other teams are doing.

“We are simply three points nearer to what we want to achieve at the end of the season. We just have to make sure we win the games to achieve our target. That is the only topic that counts for me.”

Pukki and Buendia continued where they left off in the weekend rout of Stoke with a goal and an assist each.

“Fantastic. What can you say? Emi plays the perfect pass for Teemu, with the right timing. Then Teemu is ice cold with his finish,” said Farke. “For the second goal, Teemu presses to win the ball and to see Emi and make that pass is outstanding.

"If you are a striker going for the golden boot you don’t pass the ball in that scene. The same with Todd Cantwell in the first half. It should tell you Teemu is thinking more about the team. Not about individual awards.

“It is not about manager-of-the-month or team-of-the-month or performance-of-the-week. Or even the golden boot. It is about what the team wins. This is what you have to do when you are a top class striker trying to bring your team over the line.

"This is what he did two years ago, and it is what he has proved as the leading man to win a trophy. We should all value this.

"You cannot deliver in each and every game. He was out for three weeks and then he had to play a lot of minutes, the first game when we had a man sent off. Now he is back in his best shape and you can see that sharpness in his movement and his finishing.”