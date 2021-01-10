Canaries' depth is frightening for Robins

Video

Published: 11:00 AM January 10, 2021

Coventry City manager Mark Robins had no complaints at his side's FA Cup third round exit against Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Mark Robins admitted Norwich City’s strength in depth is on another level after Coventry City’s 2-0 FA Cup third round defeat.

Daniel Farke made seven changes to the line up that beat Barnsley the previous weekend to stay top of the Championship.

But the Canaries were still too strong and able to introduce the likes of Max Aarons, Emi Buendia, Olly Skipp and Teemu Pukki in the second half.

“Their bench was the strongest that I’ve seen at this level and every time they make a change they make their team stronger,” said Robins.

“It’s disappointing to go out, but in terms of what we’ve faced there’s a lot of learning we can take from the game for everybody.

“I thought we’ve done reasonably well without getting anything from it. We had a couple of really good chances before they scored. We were really on top in that period and then they got a goal out of nothing.

"The movement off the back of our defence was good, the finish was a really good one and that was the difference.”

The Sky Blues appeared to be rocked by two goals in 80 seconds from Kenny McLean and Jordan Hugill, but did rouse themselves to make the second half more of a contest at Carrow Road.

“They got into a position where we found it difficult to try and win the ball back and we were starting to get a little bit ragged,” said Robins. “We defended pretty well, but in an attacking sense it took some reorganisation to try and get a foothold in the game, which we did.

“The second-half was a lot better but when we got chances we didn’t work the goalkeeper hard enough and everything went straight at him, apart from the one where he made a really good save from Max Biamou.

"We had four or five really good clear chances where we didn’t manage to work the keeper and that’s the story of the game.”

Robins’ priority is staying in the Championship this season, which perhaps underlined why he kept key man Fankaty Dabo on the bench.

Dabo was a stand out performer in the Sky Blues’ previous 1-1 league draw at Carrow Road.

“He had a little bit of a problem with his thigh in the build up to it, so it wasn’t worth risking that. But it gave us a chance to have a look at Julien (Da Costa),” he said. “He’s not played for a long, long, time and I’ve brought him in against a top team so he’s going to find it difficult.”