City prospect set for Championship loan

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:04 PM April 5, 2021   
Norwich City youngster Daniel Sinani is on loan in Belgium

Danel Sinani's bid to crack Norwich City's first team will reportedly mean a Championship loan next season for the Luxembourg international.

The 23-year-old left-sided attacker notched his third goal in 15 appearances for Belgian top flight club Waasland-Beveren during a 2-0 win at KV Oostende on Saturday.

But Belgian football site, Voetbalkrant, believe Sinani is destined for the English Championship next season rather than Daniel Farke's immediate plans or even a return to Belgian football.

His parent club is closing in on a Premier League place ahead of Tuesday's latest test against Huddersfield Town, but City's use of the loan route for a host of young talent is a key part of the club's development strategy.

Sinani arrived on a free transfer from Luxembourg last summer but has yet to make a senior competitive appearance for the Canaries. 

The youngster is already a seasoned international and started two recent World Cup qualifiers. Luxembourg earned a shock 1-0 win in Ireland and Sinani set up a surprise opener against Portugal, only for a Cristiano Ronaldo goal to help the visitors recover to a 3-1 win.

Sinani himself revealed, after sealing his move to Belgium in September, City head coach Farke had made it clear he was unable to promise him regular first team action this season.


