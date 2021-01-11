What next for Barden after City FA Cup exploits?

Video

Published: 6:00 AM January 11, 2021

Rookie keeper Daniel Barden has put himself in the mix to fight for the Norwich City number one spot after his FA Cup clean sheet in a 2-0 third round win over Coventry City.

His head coach, Daniel Farke, hailed the 20-year-old's mature display with Tim Krul self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, and Michael McGovern out for months after hamstring surgery.

The Canaries remain on the look out for a new keeper in the January transfer window, but Barden has given his boss food for thought.

“Daniel’s performance proves we don’t have to panic. He is reliable on this level,” said Farke. “That eases our situation but we still have to add a keeper if there is the right possibility.

"We can’t be over the moon after one performance. We have to stay aware in these times. We hope Tim returns soon but this Covid situation again underlines we are in unpredictable times.

"We will only bring in a guy who works for us in terms of fitting the profile and the financial situation.

“Daniel has been able to train with such experienced goalkeepers in Tim and Michael. He was able to learn a lot from them. Plus with Ed Wootten we have a fantastic goalkeeping coach. Ed is doing an outstanding job.

"I see him progressing more or less each day. If he keeps on in this way we will go further on with him; especially with the Covid situation around Tim and a longer term injury for Michael.

"He won’t be going out (on loan) in the short term for his development. I want him to fight a bit more and to be greedy for even more minutes, and to fight for the position.”

Barden foiled Max Biamou with two second half stops and showed composure in his distribution.

“It is good for his standing in the group. The first time he was able to more or less deliver on such a level,” said Farke. “We see his potential in training but you are only a proper first team player if you can deliver in a first team game. That will be good for his confidence.

"He is a confident lad and I was fully convinced he would deliver. Right now we have to make sure he is not too proud and running around Hethersett or too excited.”