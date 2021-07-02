City keeper seals Livingston loan move

Updated

Published: 5:00 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 5:27 PM July 2, 2021

Highly-rated young Norwich City keeper Daniel Barden has joined Scottish Premiership club Livingston on a season long loan.

The 20-year-old impressed after being thrust into emergency service for a crucial spell during Norwich City’s Championship title winning triumph last season.

Barden came off the bench to replace the injured Michael McGovern for the 1-1 home draw against QPR, with first choice Tim Krul also sidelined at that stage of the campaign.

The Welsh youth international then kept a clean sheet in an FA Cup third round win over Coventry City before making his full league debut in a 2-1 away league victory at Cardiff.

The arrival of Orjan Nyland on a short term deal in January and Krul’s return to action saw him back on the sidelines for the title run in.

Angus Gunn’s arrival this summer and a contract extension for McGovern mean Barden will head to Scotland for the next stage of his career.

Livingston finished mid-table in the top flight last season under boss David Martindale. The youngster has already linked up with the Lions and will be in the squad for upcoming friendlies against East Stirlingshire and Arbroath.

Barden is the latest prospect poised to leave Carrow Road ahead of the new campaign, with Reece McAlear and Josh Martin joining Inverness and MK Dons respectively.

City head coach Daniel Farke, who handed Barden a senior debut in the first game of last season at Luton Town in the League Cup, hailed his impact when he was recalled in testing circumstances around the turn of the year.

"The only way you can prove yourself is to play well in a proper game and he has done that,” he said. “It is no surprise because we have all seen his potential in training.

"He is a confident young lad and it has helped him working with Tim Krul and Michael McGovern on a regular basis in training.

"He is also fortunate we have an excellent goalkeeping coach here in Ed Wootten, who has done a great job with him."