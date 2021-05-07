Why a Premier League gamble makes no sense for Farke

Daniel Farke warns it would be madness to abandon Norwich City’s formula to try and spend their way to Premier League survival.

The Canaries' organic approach has secured two promotions and two Championship titles since Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber arrived at Carrow Road.

Webbed admitted after top flight relegation either side of those Football League triumphs he had failed to back Farke in the transfer market with finances tight.

There is a much healthier look to the bank balance this time around, going into the summer window, but there will be no lavish spending.

“If you can stay up after the first difficult season on this level then you have the chance to grow,” said Farke. “But we'll never be able to make big steps when it comes to spending money. I think we also have to stay realistic.

"We have to grow and take slower steps. We won’t pretend to be more than we than we are. It makes no sense. Nevertheless we are also ambitious and I want to make sure that one day we are also an established Premier League side.

"Of course the finance from being in the Premier League is a huge help. We are quite a healthy club. We sorted out our problems two years ago. We have invested in infrastructure, the academy and the squad.

"Now we can do more in both areas, and more with the playing squad. It is the next step in the development of the club.”

City were promoted two seasons ago with Aston Villa, who have since kicked on this season following a series of big money signings.

“No, with all due respect to our club we can't compare ourselves with Aston Villa,” said Farke. “They have the potential to be even one of the European giants and I think in the summer they were promoted with us they spent £150m, and something like another £30m of £40m in January. Yet they only stayed up in the last two games.

"It can't be our way. I am full of respect for what they have done. It's a great club but our way has to be different.

“We are a self funding club, we don't have the financial possibilities like Aston Villa so for that it will always be a bit more difficult. We have to be a bit smarter, a bit more creative in our recruitment.

"Villa spent nearly £200m and they just secured their place the Premier League for a second year in the last week of that season. It says a lot about how competitive this league is and how difficult, especially for a club with nowhere near the spending power.”