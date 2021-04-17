Banning orders and revenge mission wide of the mark for City chief

Video

Published: 9:00 AM April 17, 2021

Oliver Skipp towers above Derby's Louie Sibley in a 1-0 Championship win for Norwich City that moved them to the brink of promotion - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

If you think Daniel Farke and his Norwich City players will be anxiously pacing their pre-match hotel hoping for promotion favours from Championship rivals you have clearly not been paying attention.

The Canaries’ Premier League place could be sealed on Saturday without kicking ball if both Swansea and Brentford slip up hours before Bournemouth’s visit to Carrow Road.

Farke dismissed any suggestion on Friday at Colney he would have to ban mobile phones or stop his players gathering around a television set at their pre-match base.

Business as usual is what has carried them to the brink of a second consecutive Championship promotion.

“There's no reason to ban phones. We've never done this before. Why should we do this now?” he said. “We are fully aware of our situation but we like being in this situation. We are not nervous.

"We are used to leading from the front, and we have also celebrated the Championship title two years ago when we were allowed to lift some silverware.

"We are not scared of leading from the front and there is no chance we're sitting there nervously waiting for other results. I'm pretty sure our competitors will win their games and for that we are fully focused just on our game.

“We have our normal processes and we will stick to those. We have a light training session in the morning and then we stay together at the hotel. We're just fully focused on our game."

Farke did concede there would be added pleasure to hauling themselves over the line on home soil against the play-off chasing Cherries.

Daniel Farke cut a frustrated figure in Norwich City's early season 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

“We have some fantastic records in our sights and we want to keep going exactly in this way to finish in style,” he said. “We have never been addicted to the table.

"It was more like we wanted to win football games, we wanted to represent this yellow shirt and to make our supporters proud and happy.

"So let's concentrate on the topics that has made us so successful. That means our possession, our pressing and our counter pressing. Those are important instead of concentrating too much on the table, and this is our attitude heading into the run in.

“When people spoke about the big favourites for promotion at the beginning of the season, Bournemouth was definitely one of those. It's a top side in a really good shape.

"They can’t win the title any more but it's possible to achieve position two, which will be also difficult, but they want to finish in the top six and finish as high as possible.

“It’s a pretty experienced side and, for me, still a top class side who start nearly each game at this level with more than 1,000 Premier League appearances. An experienced side and a quality side, and we need a top performance in order to be competitive.”

One of Norwich’s rare league defeats this season came on the south-coast in a game Farke opted to leave out Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell, due to what he claimed afterwards was a lack of focus due to transfer speculation.

Buendia has since emerged as arguably the best in the division, and is fit after his recent ankle problems.

Lukas Rupp’s season is over, with the midfielder ruled out for five weeks after the recurrence of a previous hamstring issue. Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) still faces a battle be back for the final matches.

Lukas Rupp is ruled out of the run in with a hamstring issue - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

“I spoke about maybe the final game or two and it won’t be much before that,” said Farke. “We won't take any risk and we will give him some time. But it's good moving forward that he will be in great shape.

“Emi’s swollen ankle is not a topic at all and he's ready to go. The only negative news is Lukas Rupp is out for six weeks with a tendon problem.

"He is one week into that period. But there is no need for surgery. It's more like we have to give it a bit of time to settle down.

“If I am honest we didn’t deserve to lose the away game (at Bournemouth) but there was one moment of quality.

"A fantastic strike in a key moment. It proves you have to awake every second of the game against a top quality opponent. But there is no talk of revenge because so much has changed.”