Farke savours sweet Premier League promotion after rollercoaster ride

Published: 12:37 AM April 18, 2021 Updated: 12:44 AM April 18, 2021

Daniel Farke insisted not even a 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth could take the gloss off Norwich City's Premier League promotion.

City's place in the top flight was confirmed on Saturday afternoon, after Brentford and Swansea both failed to win. The Canaries came up short later in the evening at Carrow Road, after playing more than 70 minutes with 10 men following Dimitris Giannoulis' red card.

Norwich can still clinch the title with a victory against nearest challengers Watford on Tuesday, after the Hornets also dropped points in a 1-0 defeat at Luton Town.

Farke revealed he and his players watched the drama unfold at the team hotel.

"I have to say the last seconds of the Swansea game (2-2 draw against Wycombe) was probably the most nervous I have been watching a game this season. My hands were really sweating," he said. "The moment it was confirmed was a great moment. You feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride and relief. It was great to enjoy this with the lads.

"I was surprised both opponents dropped points, and also Watford. Yeah, of course the lads were buzzing when the news came in. We had training as normal in the morning, then we were in the hotel and it was pretty spontaneous. A lot of the players came from the rooms and we watched the last five minutes of those games.

"Of course the moments after a loss when you return to the dressing room you are disappointed but no one can take away my good mood. We are promoted. It is an unbelievable achievement for the club. Not one team since I was in England has managed to be automatically promoted the season after relegation. Even clubs like Sunderland and Hull are not allowed to be in the Championship at present.

"Other big clubs are struggling at the wrong end of the Championship. You cannot praise my lads enough. To show this consistency, these performances, playing in strange circumstances - no fans, empty stadiums, no real pre-season, a shortened season - they deserve all the praise. They are allowed to celebrate a little bit."