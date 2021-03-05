Farke's novel take on Frank's lavish praise

Video

Published: 4:09 PM March 5, 2021 Updated: 4:18 PM March 5, 2021

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is not getting involved in any mind games with Championship rivals, after comments from Brentford boss Thomas Frank - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke could not care less if Thomas Frank was trying it on with Norwich City surging towards the Premier League.

The defeated Brentford chief conceded the Canaries are simply too good for the rest and congratulated them on their pending promotion, after the Bees’ midweek 1-0 loss at Carrow Road.

A sixth straight league win moved Farke’s boys 10 points clear of the chasing pack, but the City head coach wants no let-up.

“We haven’t won the title. We need many more points,” he said. “Thomas is a really honest guy. He said what he thought and what was in his mind at that moment. We take it is a compliment. There is no danger of mind games. We are not worried or concerned. The only thing I would say is it is not a fact. With 73 points we are not promoted.

“I value that he feels we are a top side with every chance to finish in a top position but the job is not done yet. He is a good guy and we have a really good relationship. Thomas is the sort of person who speaks quite openly about his thoughts in public. I accept it was his honest thoughts but whether he praised or criticised us the only thing that matters is our own performance.

"It is good when you get compliments. It is good for the mood and the confidence.”

Farke has bad news for rivals hoping for any signs of complacency ahead of Luton Town’s visit to Carrow Road on Saturday.

“There is no complacency or any reason to be concerned about this,” he said. “The negative thing with this league is it is so relentless, so you really don’t have time to enjoy wins. After Brentford you try to analyse it to give the players the right messages, and what we have to improve on for Luton.

"The Championship is about delivering every three days. It is back to work mode.

“Beating Brentford is good for the mood, confidence and table but the games that are not in the spotlight are a big test and show whether we have that winning mentality. I only concentrate on winning football games and then the table will take care of itself.”