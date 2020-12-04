City boss outlines transfer strategy in a post-Brexit world

Video

Published: 5:13 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 10:58 AM December 5, 2020

Daniel Farke is confident Norwich City will not be caught short by the pending Brexit-related impact on their transfer moves.

From January 1 onwards, overseas recruitment will have to reflect the major changes to regulations on signing players from the European Union as part of the UK’s exit from the EU.

The German market had proved profitable for Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber, while the likes of Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki were also imported from the continent.

City’s recent recruitment saw more focus on the domestic market, with Sam McCallum, Jordan Hugill and Burnley loanee Ben Gibson all coming in over the past two windows.

Farke feels City must adapt quickly to the new reality ahead of the upcoming January transfer market.

“There is no doubt it will influence your signing decisions and how you act in the transfer market,” he said. “The new rules I would label quite complicated and open up a market like south America, compared to some countries in Europe.

“The more successful we are as a club the easier it will be to adapt to these new rules. But we have to be smart in terms of the countries we concentrate on.

I don’t think we head in a completely different direction but you must adapt. We won’t be scouting only in Scotland from now on. It makes our life a bit more difficult as a self funded club.

"We cannot sign expensive players in the domestic market and we have to be careful when it comes to the players we invest in. That remains the case. It is still a balance but it won’t change our way completely.”

Farke is ready for another round of distractions next month, with Buendia already touted with Arsenal in recent days.

“I know from January 1 to 31 I will be asked each and every day. So I am not tempted during this quiet period to speculate on rumours,” he said. “At the end of the last window I spoke about we had one or two positions we need to stay aware of in our squad.

"There are several games between now and then and we won’t know what topics we need or what the situation is with injuries for a while.

“Our first view has always been on the homegrown market, because that is the easiest choice. It just happens to be more often than not the most expensive choice. We are now in a much better situation to go a bit more aggressively in this homegrown market.

"But one of our strategies will also be to stay aware of what is possible abroad. We just might have to change the focus of where we scout.”