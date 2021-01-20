Hot Hugill caps a season's best display for City boss

Published: 9:17 PM January 20, 2021 Updated: 9:26 PM January 20, 2021

Jordan Hugill hugs Max Aarons after notching his second goal in Norwich City's 2-0 Championship win over Bristol City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Hugill deserved his moment in the spotlight for Daniel Farke after a brace capped the 'best Norwich City display of the season' to sink Bristol City 2-0 on Wednesday night at Carrow Road.

Hugill grabbed his chance with Teemu Pukki injured to score in each half as Farke’s side moved seven points clear at the top of the Championship.

“If someone deserved to be in the spotlight that person is Jordan Hugill. You cannot ask for a better team player, a better person,” said Farke. “For me, Jordan doesn’t have to prove anything.

"He would score 25 goals in this league for a team set up to play for him. Right now he is on a mission for his team to help them achieve a big ambition.

"It is not about individual statistics. Jordan, from the first second this season, has played to bring the team over the line.

"He deserves the spotlight. He was fantastic.

"A man of the match performance. We have the right spirit and you can feel the lads are buzzing and want to be successful.

“It is always difficult to compare different games but this felt like our best performance of the season.

"Bristol is a good side with a few wins lately and we dominated from the first to the last second. We had a clean sheet, no shots from them on target and two thirds of the possession.

"My only concern was we did not get a few more goals because they have the quality to score.

"But we pressed on in the second half and when we got the second it was more or less done.”

Jacob Sorensen earned a special mention from Farke with another composed shift at left back a day after the Canaries’ announced a deal for Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis.

“I haven’t seen a better performance from a left full back this season. He was unreal in terms of defending and an attacking threat,” said Farke, who also has Xavi Quintilla to pick from when the Spaniard is back after his positive coronavirus diagnosis. “It is not a headache.

"We need quality options. We had spells when we were scared this season because we didn’t have a left back option and we didn’t know Jacob could fulfil this role with such quality.

"This league is relentless. You don’t know what happens with injuries or the covid situation, and players having to self-isolate.”

Farke is refusing to get carried away despite clear blue water to the chasing pack.

"There are many games to play. I also expect Swansea and Brentford win their games in hand and then we might only be three or four points clear," he said. "This game is about consistency. We know how to win this league.

"We are not over the moon or too down when we get a setback. We are in a fantastic shape and we deliver top class performances and top class results."