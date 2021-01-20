Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Farke is not looking over his shoulder at City

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM January 20, 2021   
Daniel Farke is no doubt clubs like Brentford will keep the heat on Norwich City in the Championship promotion race

Daniel Farke is no doubt clubs like Brentford will keep the heat on Norwich City in the Championship promotion race - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is slapping the blinkers on Norwich City in the Championship promotion stakes. 

The Canaries bid to respond against Bristol City after three of their main rivals were in action on Tuesday night, with the chasing pack trying to turn up the heat on the leaders. 

Reading and Watford both made up ground but Bournemouth slipped up again in a 1-0 defeat at Derby, while Swansea's trip to Blackburn was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

“Let’s be honest at this stage it is not about looking at what opponents are doing. We are nowhere near to promotion,” said Farke. “You have to win many, many points. If we are too proud of ourselves or watching other results it is not enough.

"We need hard work and we need to keep going. We need many points to finish on a top position. So far, so good, but this is the toughest league in the world.  

“We have to expect teams like Swansea, Brentford or Watford to win their games in hand. They have all the chances to cut the distance. It is all about consistency and not being carried away.” 

