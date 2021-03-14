Farke keen to raise the bar

Published: 12:00 PM March 14, 2021

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is demanding no let up from the Championship title contenders - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Daniel Farke long since stopped being surprised by Norwich City’s Championship dominance.

The Canaries will seal an eighth straight league win if they get the better of Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday at Hillsborough.

City have already surpassed the 13 clean sheets they kept in the last title-winning success at this level under the German head coach.

“It is not a surprise to me. But it is unbelievably impressive. You can only pay the boys compliments,” he said. “It is the soft skills as well. You can really sense how much they want it.

"The spirit is great and everyone on the bench or in the dressing room is buzzing for the lads who are fighting for this group to get their rewards. On the pitch, they are so focused and concentrated – whether it is one minute or 90 minutes or 90 seconds.

“But for me I always want to speak about the highest level, and that is the best teams in the world. I want us to be competitive even against them and to do that we have to improve in some topics.

"But over the next few weeks we have some difficult away games, Sheffield, Nottingham, games against Reading, Bournemouth and Watford at home.”