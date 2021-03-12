Bothered? Farke laughs off awards snub 

Video

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke would like to emulate Marcelo Bielsa by lifting the Championship title and being named manager-of-the-year - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke only wants to be judged by leading Norwich City back to the Premier League, after missing out on a fifth consecutive tilt at the Championship manager-of-the-month.

Cardiff’s Mick McCarthy was named as the winner after guiding the Bluebirds into the play-off mix in February.

Farke has Norwich 10 points clear at the top and on course for a second title success at this level since he arrived in England.

The German was even overlooked for the manager-of-the-year in 2019 after pulling off a surprise Championship promotion at Carrow Road.

Farke’s one regret is his backroom staff miss out on some reflective glory.

This was the full manuscript when pressed on his reaction to the latest snub

“It doesn’t bother me. I think Mick McCarthy won it. A fantastic job and well deserved. Delighted for him. Valerien (Ismael) had an impressive record as well.

"I am used to missing out on individual awards. My win percentage after being nominated must be the lowest ever in history. Someone told me I have been nominated five times and missed out.

“I remember our title winning season when we had nearly 100 points and goals I think I won it once. I was also nominated an unbelievable amount of times.

"We finished 14 unbeaten and bringing it over the line with a great away win at Aston Villa. But manager-of-the-month? No chance. Even the manager-of-the-year did not happen.

“Marcelo Bielsa wins the title at Leeds last year and is named manager-of-the-year and was shortlisted for manager-of-the-year for the world. He was great and it was well deserved but I think our title win was more surprising than Leeds winning it, more points and more goals and a pretty nice brand of football.

"We won everything else that year, Teemu Pukki, golden boot, Max Aarons, best young player in the league, many in the team of the year and I missed out. It’s cool. I am not bothered. I am quite relaxed.

"Marcelo is a fantastic manager. Chris Wilder won it the year before. Fantastic. For me, I am just happy where I am in the league.

“I would be happy to win this monthly award. Not for me, but it means the best team of the month and a great reward for my team and even more my coaches.

"If we win I get a lot of praise and so do the players but the coaches are never in the spotlight. What my first team coaches, assistant coaches and the analysts are doing I would be nothing without them.

“The analysts sit in darkened rooms on the laptop. They don’t get much attention. It would be great recognition for them. I don’t need it for my wellbeing. I know if I have done a good job if we win football games.

"The most important topic is the lads win football games, not if I win awards.”